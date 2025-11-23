Franklin Resources Inc. Has $300.01 Million Holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. $FIS

Franklin Resources Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,685,136 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 226,247 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.71% of Fidelity National Information Services worth $300,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Investment Group LTD. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Investment Group LTD. now owns 58,464 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,760,000 after purchasing an additional 5,521 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter worth $347,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 6.6% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 74,869 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,095,000 after buying an additional 4,619 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the second quarter valued at about $1,616,000. Finally, Vise Technologies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the second quarter worth about $3,581,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FIS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Stephens decreased their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.41.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein purchased 889 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $67.66 per share, with a total value of $60,149.74. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 13,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $919,364.08. This represents a 7.00% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Up 2.7%

FIS stock opened at $64.04 on Friday. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.51 and a twelve month high of $86.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $33.17 billion, a PE ratio of 355.82 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.90.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.03. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 18.73% and a net margin of 1.09%.The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Fidelity National Information Services has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.740-5.780 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 9th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is currently 592.59%.

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

