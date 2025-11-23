Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey Buys New Holdings in Ralliant Corporation $RAL

Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey purchased a new position in Ralliant Corporation (NYSE:RALFree Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 17,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $841,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ralliant during the second quarter worth $27,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Ralliant during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in Ralliant during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. CX Institutional purchased a new position in Ralliant during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ralliant in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000.

Ralliant Stock Up 3.0%

RAL stock opened at $45.93 on Friday. Ralliant Corporation has a twelve month low of $40.70 and a twelve month high of $55.08. The company has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion and a PE ratio of 36.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.04.

Ralliant (NYSE:RALGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $529.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $519.14 million. Ralliant has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.620-0.680 EPS.

Ralliant Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 8th. Ralliant’s payout ratio is 15.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on RAL shares. Barclays lowered their target price on Ralliant from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Ralliant from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Ralliant in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Ralliant in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Ralliant in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ralliant currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.75.

Ralliant Company Profile

Ralliant Corporation is a provider of precision technologies which specializes in designing, developing, manufacturing and servicing precision instruments and engineered products. Ralliant Corporation is based in RALEIGH, N.C.

