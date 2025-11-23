Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. Acquires 2,731 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF $VCIT

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,224 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,731 shares during the quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VCIT. Mattson Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Aspect Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 54.1% in the first quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.4%

VCIT stock opened at $84.03 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $84.11 and its 200 day moving average is $82.95. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $78.66 and a 12-month high of $84.84.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st were given a $0.326 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.7%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

