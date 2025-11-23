Tempus AI (NASDAQ:TEM) EVP Sells $434,699.22 in Stock

Tempus AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEM – Get Free Report) EVP Andrew Polovin sold 6,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.06, for a total transaction of $434,699.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 120,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,198,779.84. This trade represents a 5.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Andrew Polovin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 18th, Andrew Polovin sold 5,205 shares of Tempus AI stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.54, for a total transaction of $341,135.70.

Tempus AI Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TEM opened at $70.29 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.12. Tempus AI, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.36 and a 52 week high of $104.32. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.07 and a beta of 4.86.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Tempus AI ( NASDAQ:TEM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.05. Tempus AI had a negative net margin of 18.45% and a negative return on equity of 73.21%. The firm had revenue of $334.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.46) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Tempus AI has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts expect that Tempus AI, Inc. will post -6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Tempus AI from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Cowen lowered shares of Tempus AI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Tempus AI from $105.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Tempus AI in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on shares of Tempus AI in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tempus AI

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tempus AI in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of Tempus AI by 308.0% during the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. JPL Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tempus AI in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Tempus AI in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Tempus AI by 5,000.0% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.22% of the company’s stock.

Tempus AI Company Profile

Tempus AI Inc is a technology company advancing precision medicine through the practical application of artificial intelligence principally in healthcare. The company provides AI-enabled precision medicine solutions to physicians to deliver personalized patient care and in parallel facilitates discovery, development and delivery of optimal therapeutics.

Featured Stories

