Tempus AI (NASDAQ:TEM) EVP Sells $434,699.22 in Stock

Posted by on Nov 23rd, 2025

Tempus AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEMGet Free Report) EVP Andrew Polovin sold 6,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.06, for a total transaction of $434,699.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 120,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,198,779.84. This trade represents a 5.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Andrew Polovin also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, November 18th, Andrew Polovin sold 5,205 shares of Tempus AI stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.54, for a total transaction of $341,135.70.

Tempus AI Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TEM opened at $70.29 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.12. Tempus AI, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.36 and a 52 week high of $104.32. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.07 and a beta of 4.86.

Tempus AI (NASDAQ:TEMGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.05. Tempus AI had a negative net margin of 18.45% and a negative return on equity of 73.21%. The firm had revenue of $334.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.46) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Tempus AI has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts expect that Tempus AI, Inc. will post -6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Tempus AI from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Cowen lowered shares of Tempus AI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Tempus AI from $105.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Tempus AI in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on shares of Tempus AI in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tempus AI

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tempus AI in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of Tempus AI by 308.0% during the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. JPL Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tempus AI in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Tempus AI in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Tempus AI by 5,000.0% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.22% of the company’s stock.

Tempus AI Company Profile

Tempus AI Inc is a technology company advancing precision medicine through the practical application of artificial intelligence principally in healthcare. The company provides AI-enabled precision medicine solutions to physicians to deliver personalized patient care and in parallel facilitates discovery, development and delivery of optimal therapeutics.

