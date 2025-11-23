Expedia Group, Inc. $EXPE Shares Sold by Mediolanum International Funds Ltd

Mediolanum International Funds Ltd reduced its holdings in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,973 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 7,581 shares during the quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $6,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in EXPE. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Expedia Group by 114.3% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 150 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. GFG Capital LLC acquired a new position in Expedia Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH acquired a new position in Expedia Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group Trading Up 5.4%

NASDAQ:EXPE opened at $247.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $30.33 billion, a PE ratio of 30.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $227.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $198.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $130.01 and a 52 week high of $279.61.

Expedia Group Dividend Announcement

Expedia Group ( NASDAQ:EXPE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The online travel company reported $7.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.10 by $0.47. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 56.25% and a net margin of 7.94%.The business had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Expedia Group has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts predict that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 12.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 19th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 19th. Expedia Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.31%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 3,000 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.55, for a total value of $814,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 30,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,379,489.90. The trade was a 8.86% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on EXPE shares. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $211.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $210.00 target price on Expedia Group in a research report on Monday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Expedia Group from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Benchmark increased their price target on Expedia Group from $265.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, CICC Research upgraded Expedia Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $271.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and twenty-two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $265.31.

Expedia Group Profile

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

