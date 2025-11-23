Evelyn Partners Investment Management Services Ltd Has $64,000 Stock Position in Docusign Inc. $DOCU

Evelyn Partners Investment Management Services Ltd reduced its position in shares of Docusign Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) by 83.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 818 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,265 shares during the period. Evelyn Partners Investment Management Services Ltd’s holdings in Docusign were worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Docusign by 3.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,477,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,890,000 after buying an additional 162,299 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Docusign by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,985,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,910,000 after acquiring an additional 59,941 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its holdings in Docusign by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,028,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,120,000 after purchasing an additional 318,698 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Docusign by 372.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,826,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Docusign by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,525,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,839,000 after purchasing an additional 215,580 shares during the last quarter. 77.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Docusign in a report on Friday, September 5th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Docusign in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Docusign from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. UBS Group set a $95.00 price target on shares of Docusign in a report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Docusign from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and fifteen have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Docusign has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.14.

Docusign Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DOCU opened at $65.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $72.45 and a 200-day moving average of $76.55. Docusign Inc. has a one year low of $63.50 and a one year high of $107.86.

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 4th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.08. Docusign had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The business had revenue of $800.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $780.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. Docusign’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Docusign has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Docusign Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Docusign news, Director Peter Solvik sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.48, for a total value of $1,222,200.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 135,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,020,414.44. This represents a 9.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Allan C. Thygesen sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.69, for a total value of $2,787,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 136,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,494,983.74. This trade represents a 22.70% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 102,533 shares of company stock worth $7,709,933 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

About Docusign

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

