Evelyn Partners Investment Management LLP Acquires 14,257 Shares of Cadiz, Inc. $CDZI

Evelyn Partners Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in Cadiz, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZI – Free Report) by 1,526.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,191 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,257 shares during the quarter. Evelyn Partners Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Cadiz were worth $45,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cadiz during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Cadiz during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Brookwood Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Cadiz in the first quarter worth about $62,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Cadiz by 12.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 3,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Cadiz in the first quarter valued at about $79,000. 79.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cadiz Stock Performance

NASDAQ CDZI opened at $5.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $477.88 million, a P/E ratio of -11.27 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.02 and its 200-day moving average is $3.81. Cadiz, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.13 and a 12-month high of $6.49.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Cadiz ( NASDAQ:CDZI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.01). Cadiz had a negative net margin of 217.49% and a negative return on equity of 97.55%. The business had revenue of $4.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Cadiz, Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CDZI shares. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Cadiz from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Cadiz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Cadiz in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

About Cadiz

Cadiz Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides water solutions in the United States. The company operates through Land and Water Resources; and Water Filtration Technology segments. It offers water supply, water storage, water conveyance, and water filtration services. In addition, the company is involved in the cultivation of grain crops and alfalfa, as well as provides water filtration solutions for impaired or contaminated groundwater sources.

