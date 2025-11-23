Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 1,714,135 Shares of Capital One Financial Corporation $COF

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) by 63.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,394,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,714,135 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $935,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Earned Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $254,000. Plancorp LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $272,000. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas grew its position in Capital One Financial by 1,490.0% during the second quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 43,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,252,000 after buying an additional 40,751 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Capital One Financial by 15.3% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,776,000 after buying an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Callodine Capital Management LP raised its position in Capital One Financial by 200.0% in the first quarter. Callodine Capital Management LP now owns 150,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,895,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Trading Up 2.8%

Shares of COF stock opened at $207.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.75, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $216.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $211.61. Capital One Financial Corporation has a 1 year low of $143.22 and a 1 year high of $232.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Capital One Financial Increases Dividend

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $5.95 EPS for the quarter. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 2.24%.The firm had revenue of $15.46 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 15.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is a boost from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 17th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 135.02%.

Insider Activity

In other Capital One Financial news, General Counsel Matthew W. Cooper sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.41, for a total value of $438,820.00. Following the sale, the general counsel directly owned 96,486 shares in the company, valued at $21,169,993.26. This represents a 2.03% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 17,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.03, for a total transaction of $3,961,015.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 48,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,727,379.45. The trade was a 26.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders sold 274,013 shares of company stock valued at $61,045,903. Corporate insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on COF shares. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $264.00 target price on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Rothschild & Co Redburn began coverage on Capital One Financial in a report on Friday, August 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Capital One Financial from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Capital One Financial from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Capital One Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $261.63.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Featured Articles

