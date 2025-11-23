Houlihan Lokey, Inc. $HLI Shares Purchased by Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Free Report) by 20.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 81,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,971 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned 0.12% of Houlihan Lokey worth $14,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HLI. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 3.3% during the second quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 1,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 3.7% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Callan Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 6.2% during the first quarter. Callan Family Office LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Vista Finance LLC raised its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vista Finance LLC now owns 2,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, OneAscent Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Houlihan Lokey by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. 78.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Houlihan Lokey Stock Up 1.6%

Shares of Houlihan Lokey stock opened at $173.72 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $192.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $188.34. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $137.99 and a fifty-two week high of $211.78. The firm has a market cap of $12.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.25 and a beta of 0.88.

Houlihan Lokey Dividend Announcement

Houlihan Lokey ( NYSE:HLI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.15. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 23.75% and a net margin of 16.46%.The firm had revenue of $659.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $639.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. Houlihan Lokey’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.71%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Houlihan Lokey news, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 6,811 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.75, for a total value of $1,380,930.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Paul Eric Siegert sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.95, for a total value of $7,998,000.00. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,311 shares of company stock worth $9,477,040. 22.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HLI. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $192.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on Houlihan Lokey from $232.00 to $226.00 and set a “moderate buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Zacks Research lowered Houlihan Lokey from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Houlihan Lokey presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $212.43.

Houlihan Lokey Company Profile

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

See Also

