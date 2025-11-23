Journey Strategic Wealth LLC Buys New Position in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. $IBKR

Journey Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 7,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $398,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 6.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 176.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $789,000 after buying an additional 3,038 shares in the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,471,000. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in Interactive Brokers Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $420,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 10.5% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. 23.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Interactive Brokers Group alerts:

Interactive Brokers Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IBKR opened at $61.05 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.25. The stock has a market cap of $103.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.22. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.82 and a 1 year high of $73.35.

Interactive Brokers Group Dividend Announcement

Interactive Brokers Group ( NASDAQ:IBKR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 5.03% and a net margin of 10.12%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.38%.

Insider Transactions at Interactive Brokers Group

In related news, Director Jill Bright bought 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $65.95 per share, for a total transaction of $26,380.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 10,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $679,548.80. This represents a 4.04% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence E. Harris sold 10,645 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $734,505.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 198,704 shares in the company, valued at $13,710,576. This trade represents a 5.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,026,711 shares of company stock worth $65,238,880. 2.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IBKR. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Research raised Interactive Brokers Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Barclays set a $80.00 price objective on Interactive Brokers Group and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $80.00 target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.08.

Get Our Latest Report on IBKR

Interactive Brokers Group Profile

(Free Report)

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Interactive Brokers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interactive Brokers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.