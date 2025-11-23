Salesforce Inc. $CRM Shares Bought by Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 97.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,009 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,940 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $2,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CRM. Painted Porch Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 260.0% in the 2nd quarter. Painted Porch Advisors LLC now owns 90 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 314.8% during the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 112 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 383.3% during the second quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 116 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Maseco LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Quaker Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 208.6% in the second quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 126 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on Salesforce from $255.00 to $221.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Citigroup increased their target price on Salesforce from $275.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Salesforce from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $264.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $375.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, Macquarie reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Twenty-five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.51.

Salesforce Stock Performance

Salesforce stock opened at $226.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Salesforce Inc. has a 12 month low of $221.96 and a 12 month high of $369.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $244.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $256.10. The company has a market cap of $215.87 billion, a PE ratio of 32.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.19.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 3rd. The CRM provider reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.13. Salesforce had a net margin of 16.87% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The company had revenue of $10.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Salesforce has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.330-11.370 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 2.840-2.860 EPS. Research analysts expect that Salesforce Inc. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 17th were issued a $0.416 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 17th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director David Blair Kirk acquired 3,400 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $254.66 per share, for a total transaction of $865,844.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 3,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $973,819.84. This trade represents a 801.89% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.09, for a total value of $551,452.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 11,911,571 shares in the company, valued at $2,919,406,936.39. This represents a 0.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 60,872 shares of company stock valued at $15,058,156. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Salesforce Profile

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.