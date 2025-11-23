BlackLine $BL Stock Holdings Lifted by Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its stake in BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 304,460 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 28,562 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned 0.49% of BlackLine worth $17,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new stake in BlackLine in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of BlackLine during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in BlackLine by 57.5% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,235 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in BlackLine during the first quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackLine in the second quarter worth about $125,000. Institutional investors own 95.13% of the company’s stock.

BlackLine Stock Up 2.6%

BL opened at $54.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.25. BlackLine has a twelve month low of $40.82 and a twelve month high of $66.25.

BlackLine ( NASDAQ:BL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. The company had revenue of $178.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.11 million. BlackLine had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. BlackLine has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.080-2.130 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.580-0.610 EPS. Research analysts forecast that BlackLine will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on BL. Citigroup restated a “market outperform” rating on shares of BlackLine in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Zacks Research upgraded BlackLine from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Raymond James Financial upgraded BlackLine from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of BlackLine in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of BlackLine from $63.00 to $57.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.92.

In other news, Director Thomas Unterman sold 910 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $50,050.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 41,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,300,925. The trade was a 2.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 2,730 shares of company stock valued at $150,150 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

