Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Has $15.69 Million Stake in The Bancorp, Inc. $TBBK

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its stake in The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK – Free Report) by 20.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 275,478 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,966 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned approximately 0.59% of Bancorp worth $15,694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Bancorp by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,712,975 shares of the bank’s stock worth $143,354,000 after purchasing an additional 466,139 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bancorp by 9.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,628,832 shares of the bank’s stock worth $138,908,000 after buying an additional 235,303 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Bancorp by 5.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,821,497 shares of the bank’s stock worth $96,248,000 after buying an additional 93,586 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bancorp by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,373,686 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $78,266,000 after acquiring an additional 7,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bancorp by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,112,816 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,397,000 after acquiring an additional 114,846 shares in the last quarter. 96.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Ryan Harris sold 9,841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.37, for a total transaction of $751,557.17. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 129,598 shares in the company, valued at $9,897,399.26. The trade was a 7.06% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Gregor J. Garry sold 12,532 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.14, for a total transaction of $941,654.48. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 110,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,273,439.98. This represents a 10.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders sold 22,841 shares of company stock worth $1,729,716. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TBBK opened at $62.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.51 and a twelve month high of $81.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.13.

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The bank reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $134.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.60 million. Bancorp had a return on equity of 27.24% and a net margin of 27.16%. Bancorp has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.100-5.100 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

About Bancorp

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Bancorp Bank, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, time, money market, and commercial accounts; overdrafts; and certificates of deposit.

