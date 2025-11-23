Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Buys 130,588 Shares of Steven Madden, Ltd. $SHOO

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its stake in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO – Free Report) by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 680,017 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 130,588 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned approximately 0.94% of Steven Madden worth $16,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC lifted its position in Steven Madden by 231.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,277 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,589 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 41.9% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 274,595 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $7,315,000 after acquiring an additional 81,014 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 73.8% in the 1st quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 33,971 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $905,000 after acquiring an additional 14,429 shares during the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in shares of Steven Madden during the 1st quarter worth about $2,004,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Steven Madden by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 26,691 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 2,975 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.88% of the company’s stock.

Steven Madden Price Performance

Shares of SHOO opened at $39.74 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.13. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $19.05 and a fifty-two week high of $46.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 31.29 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.01.

Steven Madden Announces Dividend

Steven Madden ( NASDAQ:SHOO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The textile maker reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $667.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $697.89 million. Steven Madden had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. Steven Madden has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.410-0.460 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 26th. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio is 106.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on SHOO. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective (up previously from $32.00) on shares of Steven Madden in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Zacks Research raised Steven Madden from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Steven Madden in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Steven Madden from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 1st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Steven Madden in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Steven Madden presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.83.

Steven Madden Profile

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets fashion-forward branded and private label footwear, accessories, and apparel in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories/Apparel, Direct-to- Consumer, and Licensing segments. The Wholesale Footwear segment designs, sources, and markets various products, including dress shoes, boots, booties, fashion sneakers, sandals, and casual shoes under the Steve Madden, Dolce Vita, Betsey Johnson, Blondo, GREATS, and Anne Klein brands.

Featured Stories

