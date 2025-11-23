Personal CFO Solutions LLC Purchases New Shares in eBay Inc. $EBAY

Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,901 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock, valued at approximately $365,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its position in eBay by 100.7% in the second quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 30,789 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $2,293,000 after purchasing an additional 15,449 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of eBay by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 171,040 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $12,736,000 after purchasing an additional 3,374 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of eBay by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 24,229 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,804,000 after purchasing an additional 3,933 shares during the period. denkapparat Operations GmbH raised its stake in shares of eBay by 112.9% during the 2nd quarter. denkapparat Operations GmbH now owns 8,876 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 4,706 shares during the period. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in shares of eBay in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,626,000. 87.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Jordan Douglas Bradle Sweetnam sold 35,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total value of $2,878,769.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 2,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $233,367.48. This trade represents a 92.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mazen Rawashdeh sold 1,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.31, for a total transaction of $170,582.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 3,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,521.44. This represents a 33.31% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 64,323 shares of company stock worth $5,444,100 in the last 90 days. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

eBay Stock Performance

Shares of EBAY stock opened at $80.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.57, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $89.10 and its 200 day moving average is $84.51. eBay Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.71 and a 12 month high of $101.15.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The e-commerce company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.03. eBay had a net margin of 20.37% and a return on equity of 41.45%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. eBay’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. eBay has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.090-4.140 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 1.310-1.360 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

eBay Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 28th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is 25.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EBAY. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of eBay from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of eBay from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of eBay from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of eBay from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded eBay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.69.

eBay Company Profile



eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

