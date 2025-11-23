PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:CORP) Trading Up 0.3% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:CORP – Get Free Report) rose 0.3% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $98.36 and last traded at $98.36. Approximately 46,640 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 67,184 shares. The stock had previously closed at $98.10.

PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund Stock Up 0.3%

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.32.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CORP. Keystone Financial Group grew its holdings in PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 4.6% in the third quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 2,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 179,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,744,000 after purchasing an additional 35,651 shares in the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $155,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its stake in shares of PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 81,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,026,000 after buying an additional 11,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas increased its position in PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas now owns 14,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after buying an additional 3,872 shares in the last quarter.

About PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund

The PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund (CORP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated investment-grade corporate bonds. CORP was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by PIMCO.

