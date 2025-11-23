BMO US High Dividend Covered Call ETF (TSE:ZWH) Trading Up 1.3% – Still a Buy?

BMO US High Dividend Covered Call ETF (TSE:ZWH – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 1.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$25.05 and last traded at C$24.92. Approximately 11,518 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 21,965 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$24.60.

BMO US High Dividend Covered Call ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$24.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$23.98.

BMO US High Dividend Covered Call ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 4th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.3%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 30th.

About BMO US High Dividend Covered Call ETF

The ETF seeks to provide exposure to the performance of a portfolio of dividend paying U.S. companies to generate income and to provide long-term capital appreciation, while mitigating downside risk through the use of covered call options. The ETF will primarily invest in and hold the equity securities of dividend paying U.S.

