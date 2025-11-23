Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ $QQQ

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 6.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,469 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $10,961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GSG Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. GSG Advisors LLC now owns 7,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,600,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Amundi grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 6.3% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 110,903 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,980,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 8.4% during the first quarter. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. now owns 7,782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,649,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 100.2% during the first quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 75,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,228,000 after purchasing an additional 37,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Saiph Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Saiph Capital LLC now owns 2,610 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Stock Up 0.8%

QQQ stock opened at $590.07 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $607.15 and a 200 day moving average of $569.13. Invesco QQQ has a twelve month low of $402.39 and a twelve month high of $637.01.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd were paid a $0.694 dividend. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.