Cirata (OTCMKTS:WANSF) Stock Price Up 61.5% – Should You Buy?

Cirata PLC (OTCMKTS:WANSF – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 61.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.24 and last traded at $0.24. 75,710 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 419% from the average session volume of 14,584 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.1486.
Cirata Stock Performance
The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.11 and a 200 day moving average of $0.35.
Cirata Company Profile
Cirata plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and provision of collaboration software in North America, Europe, China, and internationally. The company provides Data Migrator, an automated solution that moves on-premises HDFS data, Hive metadata, local filesystem, or cloud data sources to any cloud or on-premises environment; and Data Migrator for Hadoop, a cloud migration solution that automates the seamless transfer of HDFS data and Hive metadata to the cloud.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Cirata
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- MP Materials Stock Soared After Earnings—Here’s the Real Reason
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- Why Palantir Slide May Be a Setup for a Long-Term Opportunity
- Top Biotech Stocks: Exploring Innovation Opportunities
- Attention Income Investors: This REIT Is on Sale
Receive News & Ratings for Cirata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cirata and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.