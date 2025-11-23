Cirata (OTCMKTS:WANSF) Stock Price Up 61.5% – Should You Buy?

Cirata PLC (OTCMKTS:WANSF – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 61.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.24 and last traded at $0.24. 75,710 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 419% from the average session volume of 14,584 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.1486.

Cirata Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.11 and a 200 day moving average of $0.35.

Cirata Company Profile

Cirata plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and provision of collaboration software in North America, Europe, China, and internationally. The company provides Data Migrator, an automated solution that moves on-premises HDFS data, Hive metadata, local filesystem, or cloud data sources to any cloud or on-premises environment; and Data Migrator for Hadoop, a cloud migration solution that automates the seamless transfer of HDFS data and Hive metadata to the cloud.

