Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Acquires 143,568 Shares of Box, Inc. $BOX

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its holdings in shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Free Report) by 39.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 511,920 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 143,568 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned about 0.36% of BOX worth $17,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its position in BOX by 7,130.0% during the second quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 723 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of BOX by 115.4% during the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 825 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BOX during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of BOX during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its stake in shares of BOX by 692.8% in the 2nd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,316 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BOX shares. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of BOX in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of BOX in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research lowered shares of BOX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of BOX from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of BOX from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.25.

BOX Trading Up 4.6%

Shares of BOX stock opened at $30.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.45 and a beta of 0.87. Box, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.00 and a 1 year high of $38.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.83.

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 26th. The software maker reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $294.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.19 million. BOX had a net margin of 20.30% and a negative return on equity of 21.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. BOX has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.260-1.28 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.310-0.32 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Box, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Aaron Levie sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.81, for a total transaction of $492,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,937,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,363,954.30. The trade was a 0.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 51,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.83, for a total value of $1,674,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 1,480,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,612,431.56. This trade represents a 3.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 122,336 shares of company stock valued at $3,986,999. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

BOX Profile

Box, Inc engages in the provision of an enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, Box Governance, Box Zones, Box Relay, Box Shuttle, and Box KeySafe.

Further Reading

