The Home Depot, Inc. $HD Shares Bought by Cowa LLC

Cowa LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,494 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Cowa LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,978,814 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $35,922,952,000 after buying an additional 1,494,615 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,978,809 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $8,394,611,000 after buying an additional 327,674 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Home Depot by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,415,278 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,282,398,000 after acquiring an additional 891,326 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,253,292 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,391,240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494,261 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 8,949,404 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,279,867,000 after acquiring an additional 477,192 shares during the period. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HD shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $450.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Gordon Haskett decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $345.00 in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Argus lowered their target price on Home Depot from $450.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday. Twenty-one research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $410.24.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP William D. Bastek sold 2,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.12, for a total transaction of $974,445.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 24,235 shares in the company, valued at $10,254,313.20. This trade represents a 8.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Price Performance

HD opened at $343.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $341.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.32, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $385.34 and a 200-day moving average of $381.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.15. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $326.31 and a 1-year high of $439.37.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.83 by ($0.09). Home Depot had a return on equity of 193.99% and a net margin of 8.86%.The firm had revenue of $41.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Home Depot has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.478-14.478 EPS. Equities analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $2.30 per share. This represents a $9.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 4th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.71%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Stories

