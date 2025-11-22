Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. Purchases New Shares in Intuit Inc. $INTU

Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 286 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Intuit by 540.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 32 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Intuit by 161.5% during the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 34 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 111.8% during the second quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 36 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 270.0% during the second quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 37 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vista Cima Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuit in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Price Performance

Shares of INTU stock opened at $663.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $184.89 billion, a PE ratio of 48.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $666.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $706.80. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $532.65 and a 12 month high of $813.70.

Intuit Announces Dividend

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 20th. The software maker reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 20.55% and a return on equity of 22.72%. The business’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.50 EPS. Intuit has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.630-3.680 EPS. Analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 14.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 9th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is 34.93%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on INTU shares. Independent Research set a $875.00 price target on Intuit in a research report on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Intuit in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Intuit from $750.00 to $725.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $850.00 to $825.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Intuit from $875.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $795.00.

Insider Transactions at Intuit

In other Intuit news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 1,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $677.06, for a total value of $792,160.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 1,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $876,792.70. This represents a 47.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Scott D. Cook sold 529 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $664.99, for a total transaction of $351,779.71. Following the sale, the director owned 6,162,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,098,032,129.53. This represents a 0.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,407 shares of company stock worth $1,614,913. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

