Camden National Bank Buys 1,994 Shares of Elevance Health, Inc. $ELV

Camden National Bank increased its stake in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 18.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,821 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,994 shares during the quarter. Camden National Bank’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $4,987,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELV. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,251,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 27,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,671,000 after acquiring an additional 3,988 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 8,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,125,000 after buying an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth lifted its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 22,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,764,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 44.8% during the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 6,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,939 shares during the period. 89.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ELV shares. Mizuho reduced their price target on Elevance Health from $420.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 3rd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Elevance Health from $435.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 5th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Elevance Health from $360.00 to $398.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Elevance Health in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $343.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $384.00 to $394.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $397.33.

Elevance Health Trading Up 2.5%

ELV opened at $321.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $71.50 billion, a PE ratio of 13.15, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of $330.76 and a 200-day moving average of $338.63. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $273.71 and a 52 week high of $458.75.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The company reported $6.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.03 by $1.00. The company had revenue of $50.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.26 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 2.84%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $8.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 19th. Investors of record on Friday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $1.71 per share. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 5th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.96%.

About Elevance Health

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

