Zacks Research Estimates Cimpress’ Q2 Earnings (NASDAQ:CMPR)

Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q2 2026 earnings estimates for Cimpress in a report issued on Wednesday, November 19th. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $1.49 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.56. The consensus estimate for Cimpress’ current full-year earnings is $3.69 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Cimpress’ Q4 2026 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $1.23 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $3.48 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $3.63 EPS.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. Cimpress had a negative return on equity of 6.23% and a net margin of 1.02%.The business had revenue of $863.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.42 million. Cimpress has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CMPR. Barrington Research lifted their price target on Cimpress from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 17th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Cimpress from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cimpress in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Cimpress from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 1st. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Cimpress in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.50.

Cimpress Stock Performance

Cimpress stock opened at $67.65 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $64.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.28. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.64 and a beta of 1.76. Cimpress has a 52 week low of $35.21 and a 52 week high of $85.56.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cimpress

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMPR. PharVision Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cimpress in the 3rd quarter valued at about $344,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Cimpress during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cimpress in the third quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in Cimpress by 31.8% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 11,078 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 2,672 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Cimpress in the third quarter worth $288,000. Institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Sean Edward Quinn purchased 4,000 shares of Cimpress stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $62.79 per share, for a total transaction of $251,160.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 36,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,290,830.36. This trade represents a 12.31% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Maarten Wensveen sold 22,830 shares of Cimpress stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.36, for a total value of $1,560,658.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 20,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,407,327.32. This trade represents a 52.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cimpress Company Profile

Cimpress plc provides various mass customization of printing and related products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Vista, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. It offers printed and digital marketing products; internet-based canvas-print wall décor, business signage, and other printed products; business cards; and marketing materials, such as flyers and postcards, digital and marketing services, writing instruments, decorated apparel, promotional products and gifts, packaging, design services, textiles, and magazines and catalogs.

Featured Articles

