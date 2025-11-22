Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. Has $620,000 Stock Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. $KMI

Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,075 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KMI. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 14.5% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,818 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. L.M. Kohn & Company increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 10,947 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Alhambra Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Kinder Morgan by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alhambra Investment Management LLC now owns 15,934 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 9,377 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. Finally, QTR Family Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. QTR Family Wealth LLC now owns 14,380 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KMI. Wolfe Research raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Kinder Morgan from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, October 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.19.

Kinder Morgan Stock Up 1.0%

Kinder Morgan stock opened at $26.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.94 and a fifty-two week high of $31.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.43. The firm has a market cap of $60.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.77.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 16.61%.The business had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Kinder Morgan has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.270-1.270 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 3rd were given a $0.2925 dividend. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 3rd. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.90%.

Insider Transactions at Kinder Morgan

In related news, Director Amy W. Chronis purchased 3,800 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Friday, October 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.23 per share, with a total value of $99,674.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 39,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,024,307.73. This trade represents a 10.78% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Richard D. Kinder purchased 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.96 per share, for a total transaction of $25,960,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman directly owned 246,212,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,391,672,683.88. The trade was a 0.41% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 1,004,287 shares of company stock worth $26,072,463 and have sold 18,498 shares worth $506,660. 12.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kinder Morgan Profile

(Free Report)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.