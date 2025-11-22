Alibaba Group Holding Limited $BABA Shares Bought by Cowa LLC

Cowa LLC lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 44.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,396 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares during the period. Cowa LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 1,349,768.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 49,013,718 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,558,646,000 after purchasing an additional 49,010,087 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 0.7% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 20,764,276 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,354,877,000 after buying an additional 140,579 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 22.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,648,064 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,069,144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,885,154 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,595,269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,136,554,000 after acquiring an additional 2,584,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 85.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 8,557,495 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,131,558,000 after purchasing an additional 3,947,460 shares in the last quarter. 13.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alibaba Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BABA opened at $153.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $365.26 billion, a PE ratio of 17.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.19. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1-year low of $80.06 and a 1-year high of $192.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $168.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.72.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BABA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho set a $195.00 target price on Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $245.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $153.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $162.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Sunday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.18.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Featured Articles

