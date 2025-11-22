Cowa LLC Has $708,000 Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO

Cowa LLC raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 10.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,210 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 942 shares during the period. Cowa LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CSCO. Financial Connections Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 89.4% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 409 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Pandora Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Nova Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Brown Shipley& Co Ltd bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the second quarter worth about $32,000. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Cisco Systems news, insider Jeetendra I. Patel sold 163,896 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.86, for a total value of $12,760,942.56. Following the transaction, the insider owned 281,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,887,068.88. This represents a 36.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thimaya K. Subaiya sold 56,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total value of $4,389,456.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 179,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,082,167.40. This trade represents a 23.76% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,017,988 shares of company stock valued at $79,085,621. Corporate insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of Cisco Systems stock opened at $76.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $70.84 and its 200 day moving average is $68.07. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $52.11 and a one year high of $80.06. The firm has a market cap of $300.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.05, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $14.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.77 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 27.06% and a net margin of 18.45%.The company’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. Cisco Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.080-4.140 EPS. Q2 2026 guidance at 1.010-1.030 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 2nd will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 2nd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 61.65%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CSCO. Wall Street Zen cut Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $80.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.14.

View Our Latest Report on CSCO

About Cisco Systems

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.