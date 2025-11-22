Xylem Inc. $XYL Shares Sold by Camden National Bank

Camden National Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 2.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 72,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,814 shares during the period. Camden National Bank’s holdings in Xylem were worth $9,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its position in Xylem by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 8,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Xylem by 2.1% during the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 3,801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Cidel Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Xylem by 6.1% during the second quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Harrington Investments INC increased its position in shares of Xylem by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 21,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,841,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its stake in Xylem by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 3,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. 87.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Xylem news, EVP Claudia S. Toussaint sold 10,421 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.64, for a total transaction of $1,590,661.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 31,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,770,000. This represents a 25.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Victoria D. Harker sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.14, for a total value of $251,838.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 16,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,499,862.50. This trade represents a 9.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 13,121 shares of company stock worth $1,982,459 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on XYL shares. Zacks Research downgraded Xylem from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group upped their target price on Xylem from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Mizuho set a $160.00 price target on shares of Xylem in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Xylem from $173.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.90.

Xylem stock opened at $140.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $34.14 billion, a PE ratio of 36.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.15. Xylem Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.47 and a 12 month high of $154.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $137.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.14. Xylem had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Xylem has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.030-5.080 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 25th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.13%.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

