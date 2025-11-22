Evelyn Partners Asset Management Ltd Takes $61,000 Position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. $MPWR

Evelyn Partners Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 84 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 0.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,939,946 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,344,358,000 after acquiring an additional 19,277 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,034,731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,180,104,000 after purchasing an additional 506,430 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,249,335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $724,589,000 after purchasing an additional 86,853 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 856,725 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $626,592,000 after purchasing an additional 227,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 485,388 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $355,003,000 after purchasing an additional 27,837 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

Monolithic Power Systems Price Performance

MPWR stock opened at $872.35 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $956.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $821.40. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $438.86 and a fifty-two week high of $1,123.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.79 billion, a PE ratio of 22.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.33.

Monolithic Power Systems Dividend Announcement

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $4.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.62 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $737.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $720.66 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 19.14% and a net margin of 73.17%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.06 EPS. Monolithic Power Systems has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th were given a $1.56 dividend. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.93%.

Insider Transactions at Monolithic Power Systems

In other news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 3,000 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,024.43, for a total transaction of $3,073,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 74,332 shares in the company, valued at $76,147,930.76. The trade was a 3.88% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Saria Tseng sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,087.62, for a total transaction of $1,413,906.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 126,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,425,137.48. This trade represents a 1.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 78,443 shares of company stock valued at $72,480,676 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on MPWR shares. William Blair upgraded shares of Monolithic Power Systems to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Friday, October 31st. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $1,100.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $800.00 to $950.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $1,200.00 price objective on Monolithic Power Systems and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,047.27.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.