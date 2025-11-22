L3Harris Technologies Inc $LHX Stock Holdings Decreased by Evelyn Partners Investment Management Europe Ltd

Evelyn Partners Investment Management Europe Ltd lessened its stake in L3Harris Technologies Inc (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 89.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,327 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,550 shares during the quarter. Evelyn Partners Investment Management Europe Ltd’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $333,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gold Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 108.4% during the second quarter. Gold Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. BankPlus Trust Department raised its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. BankPlus Trust Department now owns 5,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 193,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,508,000 after acquiring an additional 33,019 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 344,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,317,000 after purchasing an additional 5,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dean Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 11.5% during the first quarter. Dean Capital Management now owns 9,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the period. 84.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Down 2.3%

Shares of L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $277.70 on Friday. L3Harris Technologies Inc has a 12-month low of $193.09 and a 12-month high of $308.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.94 billion, a PE ratio of 31.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $291.00 and its 200-day moving average is $268.73.

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.51 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 7.94%.L3Harris Technologies’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.34 EPS. L3Harris Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.500-10.700 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies Inc will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 17th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 51.56%.

Insider Activity at L3Harris Technologies

In related news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 14,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.05, for a total value of $4,266,179.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 144,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,479,447.30. This represents a 8.94% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Friday, October 31st. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $318.00 to $323.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $295.29.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

Featured Articles

