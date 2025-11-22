Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG Shares Purchased by Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.

Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 393,440 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $62,683,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. MOKAN Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 13.7% during the second quarter. MOKAN Wealth Management Inc. now owns 15,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,846 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 120.7% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 364,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,098,000 after purchasing an additional 199,258 shares during the last quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC KS boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC KS now owns 17,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,836,000 after purchasing an additional 4,730 shares during the period. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,684,000. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 12.8% in the second quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 156,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,993,000 after purchasing an additional 17,836 shares during the period. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble

In other news, CEO Jennifer L. Davis sold 3,227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.23, for a total transaction of $491,246.21. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 61,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,402,333.72. The trade was a 4.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.57, for a total value of $108,438.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $146,429.03. The trade was a 42.55% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders have sold 31,308 shares of company stock worth $4,768,692. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

NYSE:PG opened at $150.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $150.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $156.16. Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $144.09 and a 52-week high of $180.43. The firm has a market cap of $352.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.02, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.36.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 24th. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.09. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 19.74% and a return on equity of 32.63%. The company had revenue of $22.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.100 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 24th were issued a $1.0568 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 24th. This represents a $4.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.61%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Barclays decreased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $164.00 to $153.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. BNP Paribas Exane cut their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Wednesday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $171.53.

Procter & Gamble Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

