DNB Asset Management AS Buys 105,674 Shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. $NU

DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,155,659 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 105,674 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in NU were worth $15,856,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in NU by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 15,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC grew its stake in shares of NU by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 17,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NU by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 76,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of NU by 3.9% in the second quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 31,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. lifted its position in shares of NU by 43.6% during the first quarter. Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. now owns 4,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of NU from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Santander upgraded NU to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Citigroup raised NU from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $9.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Susquehanna increased their price target on NU from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities raised NU from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NU has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.44.

Shares of NU stock opened at $15.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.98. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a 52-week low of $9.01 and a 52-week high of $16.55.

NU (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 billion. NU had a return on equity of 30.12% and a net margin of 17.97%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

Nu Holdings Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital banking services. The company was founded by David Vélez Osorno, Cristina Helena Zingaretti Junqueira, and Adam Edward Wible on February 26, 2016 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

