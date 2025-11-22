Becton, Dickinson and Company $BDX Position Trimmed by Evelyn Partners Asset Management Ltd

Evelyn Partners Asset Management Ltd decreased its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 49.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 884 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 876 shares during the quarter. Evelyn Partners Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 15.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,308,749 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,565,182,000 after purchasing an additional 4,305,947 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 59.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 8,786,190 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,513,421,000 after purchasing an additional 3,268,478 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 1st quarter worth about $689,833,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,514,446 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,466,613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 1st quarter worth about $211,097,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BDX opened at $192.57 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $186.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $182.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12-month low of $162.29 and a 12-month high of $251.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.25.

Becton, Dickinson and Company ( NYSE:BDX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 7.51%.The business had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 14.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 8th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 8th. This is a positive change from Becton, Dickinson and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.04%.

BDX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $211.00 to $202.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $196.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $224.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, November 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Becton, Dickinson and Company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $203.27.

In related news, Director Bertram L. Scott sold 217 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.58, for a total value of $38,317.86. Following the transaction, the director owned 35,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,324,389.28. This represents a 0.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Claire Fraser sold 917 shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.50, for a total transaction of $171,937.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 22,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,167,375. This trade represents a 3.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,249 shares of company stock valued at $231,358. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

