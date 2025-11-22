Q3 Earnings Forecast for HIVE Issued By Northland Capmk

HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HIVE – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Northland Capmk decreased their Q3 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of HIVE Digital Technologies in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 17th. Northland Capmk analyst M. Grondahl now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.08) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.01. The consensus estimate for HIVE Digital Technologies’ current full-year earnings is ($0.32) per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for HIVE Digital Technologies’ Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $0.01 EPS and Q4 2027 earnings at $0.07 EPS.

HIVE Digital Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). HIVE Digital Technologies had a negative net margin of 16.18% and a negative return on equity of 14.15%. The company had revenue of $83.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.62 million.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on HIVE. Zacks Research upgraded HIVE Digital Technologies to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of HIVE Digital Technologies in a report on Friday, October 31st. B. Riley decreased their price target on HIVE Digital Technologies from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Northland Securities set a $7.50 price objective on shares of HIVE Digital Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their target price on HIVE Digital Technologies from $6.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.13.

Shares of NASDAQ HIVE opened at $2.89 on Thursday. HIVE Digital Technologies has a 52-week low of $1.26 and a 52-week high of $7.84. The stock has a market cap of $686.98 million, a P/E ratio of -13.76 and a beta of 3.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a current ratio of 2.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.09.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WMG Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in HIVE Digital Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of HIVE Digital Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. PKS Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HIVE Digital Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of HIVE Digital Technologies in the third quarter worth $45,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HIVE Digital Technologies in the third quarter worth $54,000. 24.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. The company engages in the mining and sale of digital currencies, including Ethereum Classic, Bitcoin, and other coins. It also operates data centers; and offers infrastructure solutions. The company was formerly known as HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.

