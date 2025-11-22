Q1 EPS Estimates for Gladstone Capital Lowered by B. Riley

Gladstone Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:GLAD – Free Report) – Analysts at B. Riley decreased their Q1 2026 EPS estimates for shares of Gladstone Capital in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 18th. B. Riley analyst S. Adams now anticipates that the investment management company will post earnings per share of $0.48 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.50. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Gladstone Capital’s current full-year earnings is $2.03 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Gladstone Capital’s Q3 2026 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.48 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $1.95 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $0.49 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.94 EPS.

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 17th. The investment management company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.01. Gladstone Capital had a net margin of 84.60% and a return on equity of 9.43%. The business had revenue of $23.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.72 million.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer raised Gladstone Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Gladstone Capital in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Gladstone Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Gladstone Capital to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Gladstone Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Gladstone Capital Stock Performance

Gladstone Capital stock opened at $20.31 on Thursday. Gladstone Capital has a twelve month low of $18.76 and a twelve month high of $30.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $458.86 million, a P/E ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.49 and its 200 day moving average is $24.64.

Gladstone Capital Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 22nd. Gladstone Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.31%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new position in Gladstone Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Gladstone Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Gladstone Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gladstone Capital in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gladstone Capital in the second quarter worth $44,000. 10.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gladstone Capital

Gladstone Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in lower middle market, growth capital, add on acquisitions, change of control, buy & build strategies, debt refinancing, debt investments in senior term loans, revolving loans, secured first and second lien term loans, senior subordinated loans, unitranche loans, junior subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans and equity investments in the form of common stock, preferred stock, limited liability company interests, or warrants.

Featured Articles

