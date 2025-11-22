Adagene Inc. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ADAG) Receives $7.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Adagene Inc. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ADAG – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.00.
ADAG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Leerink Partners initiated coverage on Adagene in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Lifesci Capital upgraded Adagene to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Adagene in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Adagene from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Adagene to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Adagene in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Marex Group plc acquired a new position in Adagene during the second quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Adagene in the 3rd quarter valued at $80,000. 9.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Adagene Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the research, development, and production of monoclonal antibody drugs for cancers. The company's product candidates include ADG106, a human ligand-blocking agonistic anti- CD137 IgG4 monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for the treatment advanced solid tumors and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma; ADG126, a masked fully-human anti-CTLA-4 mAb that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment advanced/metastatic solid tumors; and ADG116, a human ligand-blocking anti-CTLA-4 mAb, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical development for the treatment of advanced/metastatic solid tumors.
