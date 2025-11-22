Maison Luxe (OTCMKTS:MASN) & Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA) Critical Analysis

Maison Luxe (OTCMKTS:MASN – Get Free Report) and Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Maison Luxe and Winmark, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Maison Luxe 0 0 0 0 0.00 Winmark 0 0 1 0 3.00

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Maison Luxe and Winmark”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Maison Luxe $4.80 million 0.04 $100,000.00 N/A N/A Winmark $84.52 million 17.60 $39.95 million $11.22 37.22

Winmark has higher revenue and earnings than Maison Luxe.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

73.3% of Winmark shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.1% of Winmark shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Maison Luxe and Winmark’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Maison Luxe -6.04% -9.59% -20.96% Winmark 48.84% -103.08% 102.66%

Risk & Volatility

Maison Luxe has a beta of 1.16, meaning that its share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Winmark has a beta of 0.69, meaning that its share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Winmark beats Maison Luxe on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Maison Luxe

Maison Luxe, Inc. operates as a luxury goods retailer. It focuses on fine time pieces and jewelry segments on a wholesale and business-to-consumer basis. The company was formerly known as Clikia Corp. and changed its name to Maison Luxe, Inc. in April 2021. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is based in Fort Lee, New Jersey.

About Winmark

Winmark Corporation, a resale company operates as a franchisor for small business in the United States and Canada. The company franchises retail stores concepts that buy, sell and trade merchandise. It also operates middle-market equipment leasing business. In addition, the company buys and sells used clothing and accessories geared toward the teenage and young adult market under Plato’s Closet brand; and operates stores which buys and sells used and new children’s clothing, toys, furniture, equipment, and accessories primarily to parents of children ages infant to 12 years under the Once Upon A Child brand. Further, it buys, sells, trades in, and used and new sporting goods, equipment, and accessories for various athletic activities including team sports, such as baseball/softball, hockey, football, lacrosse, and soccer, as well as fitness, ski/snowboard, golf, and others under the Play It Again Sports brand; and buys and sells used women’s apparel, shoes, and accessories under the Style Encore brand. Additionally, the company buys, sells, trades in, and used and new musical instruments, speakers, amplifiers, music-related electronics, and related accessories under the Music Go Round brand. Winmark Corporation was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

