Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Has $14.57 Million Stake in SkyWest, Inc. $SKYW

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 141,455 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,500 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.35% of SkyWest worth $14,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SkyWest by 32.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,840 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,869,000 after buying an additional 7,977 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in SkyWest by 26.6% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,484 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in SkyWest during the 1st quarter valued at $1,457,000. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in SkyWest by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 25,692 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,245,000 after purchasing an additional 5,269 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in SkyWest by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 26,002 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,272,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.30% of the company’s stock.

SKYW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of SkyWest from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Wall Street Zen cut SkyWest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 1st. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SkyWest in a report on Friday, October 31st. Zacks Research upgraded SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of SkyWest in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and five have given a Buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SkyWest currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.20.

Shares of SKYW opened at $95.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 9.70, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.86. SkyWest, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.70 and a 1 year high of $135.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.05.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The transportation company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.25. SkyWest had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 10.62%.The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SkyWest, Inc. will post 9.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

