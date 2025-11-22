Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Sells 144 Shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. $FCNCA

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Free Report) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,570 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 144 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in First Citizens BancShares were worth $12,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Malaga Cove Capital LLC bought a new stake in First Citizens BancShares in the 1st quarter valued at about $714,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 14.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,465 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,134,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Generate Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,584,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 59.5% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,463 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,566,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the period. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 41,463 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $76,877,000 after buying an additional 5,730 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ellen R. Alemany purchased 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1,000.00 per share, with a total value of $300,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 13.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

First Citizens BancShares Price Performance

First Citizens BancShares stock opened at $1,868.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,797.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,893.03. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,473.62 and a 52 week high of $2,412.93.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The bank reported $44.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $41.51 by $3.11. First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 15.99%.The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 167.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Citizens BancShares Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be given a dividend of $2.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 28th. This is a boost from First Citizens BancShares’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.95. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.97%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FCNCA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $2,250.00 to $1,950.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on First Citizens BancShares from $2,100.00 to $2,050.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Weiss Ratings lowered First Citizens BancShares from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 25th. UBS Group raised their target price on First Citizens BancShares from $2,200.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Monday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,165.83.

About First Citizens BancShares

(Free Report)

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

