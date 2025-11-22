Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Makes New $19.39 Million Investment in Union Pacific Corporation $UNP

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 84,285 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $19,392,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Pines Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pines Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Titleist Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 1.1% in the first quarter. Titleist Asset Management LLC now owns 4,004 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $946,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Five Oceans Advisors increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 3.9% during the second quarter. Five Oceans Advisors now owns 1,183 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC raised its position in Union Pacific by 1.6% during the second quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 3,012 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schubert & Co lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 1.9% in the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 2,511 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UNP. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Union Pacific from $258.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Barclays cut Union Pacific from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $272.00 target price (up from $257.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Thursday, September 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.63.

Union Pacific Trading Up 2.3%

Shares of UNP stock opened at $226.36 on Friday. Union Pacific Corporation has a 12-month low of $204.66 and a 12-month high of $256.84. The company has a market capitalization of $134.27 billion, a PE ratio of 19.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $224.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $224.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The railroad operator reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.24 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 42.23% and a net margin of 28.73%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.75 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Union Pacific Corporation will post 11.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 5th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.90%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

