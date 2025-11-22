Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Sells 585,851 Shares of MGIC Investment Corporation $MTG

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC cut its position in shares of MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG – Free Report) by 53.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 513,994 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 585,851 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.22% of MGIC Investment worth $14,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in MGIC Investment by 4.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,894 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. FCG Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at $846,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment in the 2nd quarter worth about $568,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment in the 1st quarter worth about $1,353,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment during the 1st quarter worth about $238,000. 95.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other MGIC Investment news, CEO Timothy J. Mattke sold 139,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.09, for a total transaction of $3,771,009.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 961,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,054,918.19. The trade was a 12.64% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Salvatore A. Miosi sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.15, for a total transaction of $844,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 189,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,331,638.15. The trade was a 13.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 219,203 shares of company stock valued at $5,989,909 over the last 90 days. 1.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE MTG opened at $28.31 on Friday. MGIC Investment Corporation has a 1-year low of $21.94 and a 1-year high of $29.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.16. The company has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of 9.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.11. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 61.96% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The business had revenue of $304.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. MGIC Investment’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that MGIC Investment Corporation will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 6th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 6th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. MGIC Investment’s payout ratio is presently 19.29%.

Several analysts have weighed in on MTG shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of MGIC Investment from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “cautious” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (a-)” rating on shares of MGIC Investment in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.80.

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

