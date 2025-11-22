Evelyn Partners Asset Management Ltd Sells 1,542 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. $ADSK

Evelyn Partners Asset Management Ltd cut its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 94.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 99 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,542 shares during the quarter. Evelyn Partners Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $31,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ADSK. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Autodesk during the 1st quarter valued at about $278,383,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 44.1% during the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,318,319 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $868,736,000 after buying an additional 1,016,187 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 15.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,606,264 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,730,415,000 after acquiring an additional 734,449 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Autodesk by 336.7% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 572,701 shares of the software company’s stock worth $147,339,000 after acquiring an additional 441,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its holdings in Autodesk by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 3,454,264 shares of the software company’s stock worth $904,326,000 after acquiring an additional 400,514 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Autodesk

In other Autodesk news, EVP Ruth Ann Keene sold 2,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.10, for a total transaction of $869,991.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 80,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,288,350.50. This represents a 3.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 6,129 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.06, for a total transaction of $1,980,034.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 13,311 shares in the company, valued at $4,300,251.66. The trade was a 31.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 35,386 shares of company stock valued at $11,433,201. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Autodesk Stock Up 1.3%

Autodesk stock opened at $290.80 on Friday. Autodesk, Inc. has a one year low of $232.67 and a one year high of $329.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $308.49 and a 200 day moving average of $302.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $61.94 billion, a PE ratio of 60.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.51.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The software company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($0.99). Autodesk had a return on equity of 51.23% and a net margin of 15.75%.The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. Autodesk has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.800-9.980 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 2.480-2.510 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on ADSK. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $380.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Autodesk from $393.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 14th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Autodesk from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Autodesk from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $358.30.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

