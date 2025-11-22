453,253 Shares in Las Vegas Sands Corp. $LVS Purchased by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 453,253 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $19,721,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Las Vegas Sands as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 876 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the second quarter worth $41,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the second quarter worth $43,000. Hilltop National Bank acquired a new stake in Las Vegas Sands in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,361 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Wall Street Zen raised Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 7th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.60.

Las Vegas Sands Stock Performance

LVS opened at $64.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.42, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.80. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 1 year low of $30.18 and a 1 year high of $67.83. The company has a market capitalization of $43.47 billion, a PE ratio of 29.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.03.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The casino operator reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 73.14% and a net margin of 12.69%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. Research analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

Las Vegas Sands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 4th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. Las Vegas Sands’s payout ratio is 45.25%.

Insider Transactions at Las Vegas Sands

In other Las Vegas Sands news, CEO Robert G. Goldstein sold 360,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.05, for a total transaction of $22,698,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP D. Zachary Hudson sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.99, for a total transaction of $6,499,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 13,735 shares in the company, valued at $892,637.65. This represents a 87.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 2,100,000 shares of company stock valued at $126,218,200 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Las Vegas Sands Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People’s Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

