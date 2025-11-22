DNB Asset Management AS Acquires 9,131 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. $IQV

DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 11.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 89,265 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,131 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS owned approximately 0.05% of IQVIA worth $14,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IQV. Everpar Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of IQVIA by 4.6% during the second quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in IQVIA by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 603 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its position in IQVIA by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,801 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC increased its stake in IQVIA by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 621 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 10.3% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 963 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. 89.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE IQV opened at $225.09 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $205.80 and its 200 day moving average is $180.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.33 billion, a PE ratio of 30.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.34. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $134.65 and a twelve month high of $228.12.

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The medical research company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 30.70% and a net margin of 8.07%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.84 earnings per share. IQVIA has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.850-11.950 EPS. Research analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other IQVIA news, insider Eric Sherbet sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.70, for a total value of $878,800.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 27,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,955,627.60. This represents a 12.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on IQV shares. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of IQVIA from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of IQVIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $195.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on IQVIA from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays upped their price target on IQVIA from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen lowered IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $206.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.61.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

