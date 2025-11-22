CNH Industrial N.V. $CNH Shares Bought by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE:CNH – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,696,111 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 111,942 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.14% of CNH Industrial worth $21,982,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Twin Tree Management LP grew its stake in CNH Industrial by 1,068.0% during the 1st quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 2,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 2,606 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 218.3% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 3,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,325 shares during the period. Advantage Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of CNH Industrial during the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 697.1% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 4,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 3,827 shares during the period. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of CNH Industrial in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. 59.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CNH opened at $9.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.34, a current ratio of 12.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.90. CNH Industrial N.V. has a 52 week low of $9.00 and a 52 week high of $14.27. The company has a market cap of $12.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.94 and a beta of 1.52.

CNH Industrial ( NYSE:CNH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.05). CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 4.55%.The business had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. CNH Industrial has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.440-0.50 EPS. Research analysts predict that CNH Industrial N.V. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Vagn O. Sorensen purchased 10,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.62 per share, for a total transaction of $99,903.70. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 40,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $388,609.52. This trade represents a 34.60% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Howard W. Buffett acquired 6,000 shares of CNH Industrial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.68 per share, with a total value of $58,080.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 29,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,653.04. This trade represents a 25.75% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 73,007 shares of company stock worth $700,182. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CNH. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of CNH Industrial from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of CNH Industrial from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 10th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of CNH Industrial from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Raymond James Financial dropped their price target on CNH Industrial from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on CNH Industrial from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CNH Industrial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.67.

CNH Industrial NV is an equipment and services company, which develops, manufactures and sells specialized machines and services for the farming and construction industries, and supplies replacement parts and accessories. It operates through the following operating segments: Agriculture, Construction, and Financial Services.

