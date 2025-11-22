Raymond James Financial Upgrades NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) to “Strong-Buy”

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Raymond James Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on NVDA. CICC Research boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday. Melius Research raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. President Capital upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $352.00 target price on NVIDIA and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-six have assigned a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.79.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVIDIA stock traded down $1.76 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $178.88. 345,918,323 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 226,261,969. NVIDIA has a 12 month low of $86.62 and a 12 month high of $212.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $186.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $168.03. The company has a market capitalization of $4.35 trillion, a P/E ratio of 50.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 4.21.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 101.74% and a net margin of 52.41%.The company had revenue of $57.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.66 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 62.5% on a year-over-year basis. NVIDIA has set its Q4 2026 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.91, for a total value of $5,197,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 69,733,203 shares in the company, valued at $14,498,230,235.73. This trade represents a 0.04% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 27,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total value of $5,758,241.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 2,828,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $589,182,656.26. This represents a 0.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 3,251,577 shares of company stock worth $583,143,187 in the last three months. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 267,959.7% during the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 382,373,765 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $64,976,521,000 after purchasing an additional 382,231,120 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,386,863,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at approximately $15,089,414,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in NVIDIA by 123.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 187,995,213 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $20,374,921,000 after buying an additional 103,889,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 165,377,852 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $30,855,564,000 after buying an additional 22,896,705 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

