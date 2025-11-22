Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. $TMO Stake Raised by Evelyn Partners Investment Management Services Ltd

Evelyn Partners Investment Management Services Ltd boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 60,213.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,760 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 30,709 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for 1.3% of Evelyn Partners Investment Management Services Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Evelyn Partners Investment Management Services Ltd’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $12,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 491 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.4% during the second quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. now owns 927 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.5% in the first quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 4,652 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,315,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 803 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Somerville Kurt F raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 1,605 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TMO opened at $587.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $220.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.82. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $385.46 and a 12-month high of $610.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $537.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $473.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The medical research company reported $5.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.50 by $0.29. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The company had revenue of $11.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.90 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.28 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Thermo Fisher Scientific has set its FY 2025 guidance at 22.600-22.860 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.94%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 6th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical research company to repurchase up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $500.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Leerink Partners lifted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $545.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Redburn Partners set a $580.00 price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $601.65.

In other news, CAO Joseph R. Holmes sold 385 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.63, for a total value of $189,662.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 2,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,142,408.97. This trade represents a 14.24% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Lisa P. Britt sold 1,058 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $588.26, for a total value of $622,379.08. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 13,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,698,558.62. This trade represents a 7.48% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 41,845 shares of company stock worth $23,947,352 in the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

