Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J) Price Target Lowered to $156.00 at Royal Bank Of Canada

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank Of Canada from $157.00 to $156.00 in a research report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on J. Citigroup increased their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $169.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Friday, November 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered Jacobs Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 18th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jacobs Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $155.10.

Shares of J traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $128.87. The stock had a trading volume of 2,734,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 866,484. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $152.83 and its 200 day moving average is $141.78. The firm has a market cap of $15.40 billion, a PE ratio of 32.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Jacobs Solutions has a 1 year low of $106.23 and a 1 year high of $168.44.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 20th. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 4.16%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. Jacobs Solutions has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.900-7.300 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Jacobs Solutions will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 2nd. Jacobs Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 52.89%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 2.1% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,749,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,365,000 after purchasing an additional 96,387 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its position in Jacobs Solutions by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,069,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,016,000 after purchasing an additional 520,417 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,040,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,746,000 after buying an additional 108,134 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,607,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,738,000 after buying an additional 460,283 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 1.8% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,503,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,687,000 after buying an additional 44,070 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

