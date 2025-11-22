Cowa LLC Takes Position in Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

Cowa LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LLY. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC raised its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.8% in the second quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.7% during the second quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 1,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. New Insight Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. New Insight Wealth Advisors now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dash Acquisitions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dash Acquisitions Inc. now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Hsbc Global Res raised Eli Lilly and Company from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,010.00 to $900.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,027.95.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

Shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock opened at $1,058.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $855.89 and its 200-day moving average is $787.66. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $623.78 and a one year high of $1,066.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $7.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.42 by $0.60. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 92.72% and a net margin of 25.91%.The business had revenue of $17.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and Company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.9% on a year-over-year basis. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2025 guidance at 23.000-23.700 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is currently 29.35%.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

