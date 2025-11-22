White Pine Capital LLC Grows Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. $GILD

White Pine Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 22.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,940 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. White Pine Capital LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GILD. Rothschild Investment LLC grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 4,539 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 2.0% in the second quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,627 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 2.9% in the second quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC now owns 3,285 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Putney Financial Group LLC raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 53.4% during the second quarter. Putney Financial Group LLC now owns 270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 1.5% during the second quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,499 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

Gilead Sciences stock opened at $126.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $118.48 and a 200-day moving average of $113.54. The firm has a market cap of $157.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.32. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.57 and a 1-year high of $128.70.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.42 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 50.99% and a net margin of 21.86%.Gilead Sciences’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.02 EPS. Gilead Sciences has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.050-8.250 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.99%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.86, for a total value of $3,524,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 107,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,491,310.98. This represents a 20.71% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah H. Telman sold 53,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.85, for a total transaction of $6,590,411.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 43,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,365,596.60. This represents a 55.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders sold 125,146 shares of company stock worth $15,148,441. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GILD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Rothschild & Co Redburn increased their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $143.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Daiwa Capital Markets upped their target price on Gilead Sciences from $128.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Daiwa America raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.45.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

Featured Articles

